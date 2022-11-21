Billboard Hot 100: Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Celebrates 4th Week As #1 Song In America

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” extends its streak as the hottest song in America.
The smash enjoys a fourth consecutive week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, owing its chart dominance to another week of strong sales, streams, and radio airplay.
Drake & 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” stays at #2, while Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” ascends seven spots to #3. Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” (#4, +9) and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” (#5, +12) complete this week’s Top 5.
— This week’s chart also features a return to the Top 10 (Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” rises fourteen places to #8; it had previously peaked at #2) and a new addition to the Top 10 (David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” rises thirteen places to a new high of #7).
