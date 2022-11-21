2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS - The Ò2022 American Music Awards,Ó hosted by Wayne Brady, airs LIVE from Los Angeles SUNDAY, NOV. 20 (8:00 p.m. EST/PST), on ABC. (ABC)
ANITTA
The week has been a major one for Anitta. The Brazilian superstar received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, then received recognition as a nominee at the Latin Grammys.
Sunday, she enjoyed a high-profile showcase at the American Music Awards.
Anitta delivered a performance alongside Missy Elliott at the show, while also taking home the victory for Favorite Female Latin Artist.
After winning the award, Anitta celebrated the achievement in the backstage press room area. ABC chronicled Anitta’s celebration with some photos from the event:
abcamasamerican music awardsanitta
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
One Ping
Pingback:Anitta Celebrates Female Latin Artist Victory In American Music Awards Press Room (Backstage Look) – KDRM Radio
Loading…