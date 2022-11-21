Anitta Celebrates Female Latin Artist Victory In American Music Awards Press Room (Backstage Look)

The week has been a major one for Anitta. The Brazilian superstar received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, then received recognition as a nominee at the Latin Grammys.

Sunday, she enjoyed a high-profile showcase at the American Music Awards.

Anitta delivered a performance alongside Missy Elliott at the show, while also taking home the victory for Favorite Female Latin Artist.

After winning the award, Anitta celebrated the achievement in the backstage press room area. ABC chronicled Anitta’s celebration with some photos from the event: