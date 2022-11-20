in TV News

Sab Quesada, Nessa Barrett Walk Red Carpet Prior To American Music Awards Ceremony (Special Look)

Both have massive social followings – and both looked great at the event.

SABRINA QUESADA, NESSA BARRETT

Immensely popular social creator Sabrina “Sab” Quesada and Warner Records artist (not to mention a massive social media force in her own right) Nessa Barrett spent time together at the American Music Awards.

Both women looked characteristically great at the event, which is taking place Sunday in Los Angeles.

Wayne Brady is hosting the ceremony, which honors the year’s biggest hit artists and records.

In support of the broadcast, which will be hitting the airwaves at 8PM ET, ABC shared a collection of photos from the red carpet.

NESSA BARRETT
NESSA BARRETT
SABRINA QUESADA, NESSA BARRETT
SABRINA QUESADA
SABRINA QUESADA

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

