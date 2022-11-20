Sab Quesada, Nessa Barrett Walk Red Carpet Prior To American Music Awards Ceremony (Special Look)

Immensely popular social creator Sabrina “Sab” Quesada and Warner Records artist (not to mention a massive social media force in her own right) Nessa Barrett spent time together at the American Music Awards.

Both women looked characteristically great at the event, which is taking place Sunday in Los Angeles.

Wayne Brady is hosting the ceremony, which honors the year’s biggest hit artists and records.

In support of the broadcast, which will be hitting the airwaves at 8PM ET, ABC shared a collection of photos from the red carpet.