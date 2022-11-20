Tomorrow x Together Walks Red Carpet At 2022 American Music Awards (Special Look)

We are approaching Thanksgiving, which means it is time for the annual American Music Awards celebration.

This year’s broadcast features Wayne Brady as its host. It also features a collection of major stars and up-and-coming artists in attendance.

One noteworthy act in attendance is Tomorrow x Together. The South Korean group, a nominated act at this year’s show, recently arrived on the show’s official red carpet.

In conjunction with the broadcast, ABC shared photos from TXT’s time on the red carpet. The broadcast will air at 8PM ET.