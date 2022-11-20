Lexi Rivera Looks Beautiful On Red Carpet For 2022 American Music Awards

Lexi Rivera is no stranger to looking fantastic at event red carpets, and she did so again.

The social creator looked stunning on the arrival circuit for Sunday’s American Music Awards ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles Sunday night.

The show kicked off at 8PM ET with Wayne Brady as its host, and it will run until 11PM. As the broadcast was getting underway, ABC shared photos of the various personalities’ time on the red carpet.

The gallery included shots of Rivera’s red carpet look; those photos follow.