Madelyn Cline Scheduled For Interview On November 23 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The “Glass Onion” and “OBX” star will appear on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1506 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Madelyn Cline during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 -- (Photo by: Mike Coppola/NBC)

In support of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out” mystery, star Madelyn Cline will make a Thanksgiving Eve talk show appearance.

According to NBC, the actress who is also known for “Outer Banks” will appear on the November 23 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The episode will also feature an interview with Jesse Eisenberg and an appearance by chef Jacques Pépin.

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Wednesday, November 16: Guests include Anya Taylor-Joy, Glen Powell, Patti Smith and musical guest Bruce Springsteen. Show #1747

Thursday, November 17: Guests include Jessica Chasten, Martha Stewart, and musical guest The Smile. Show #1748

Friday, November 18: Guests include Samuel L. Jackson, Neal Brennan, and musical guest WizKid. Show #1749

Monday, November 21: Guests include Tim Allen, Lacey Chabert, and musical guest Brent Faiyaz. Show #1750

Tuesday, November 22: Guests include Michael Strahan, F. Murray Abraham, and musical guest Cole Swindell. Show #1751

Wednesday, November 23: Guests include Jesse Eisenberg, Madelyn Cline, and chef Jacques Pépin. Show #1752

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

