Madelyn Cline Scheduled For Interview On November 23 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

In support of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out” mystery, star Madelyn Cline will make a Thanksgiving Eve talk show appearance.
According to NBC, the actress who is also known for “Outer Banks” will appear on the November 23 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The episode will also feature an interview with Jesse Eisenberg and an appearance by chef Jacques Pépin.
A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:
Wednesday, November 16: Guests include Anya Taylor-Joy, Glen Powell, Patti Smith and musical guest Bruce Springsteen. Show #1747
Thursday, November 17: Guests include Jessica Chasten, Martha Stewart, and musical guest The Smile. Show #1748
Friday, November 18: Guests include Samuel L. Jackson, Neal Brennan, and musical guest WizKid. Show #1749
Monday, November 21: Guests include Tim Allen, Lacey Chabert, and musical guest Brent Faiyaz. Show #1750
Tuesday, November 22: Guests include Michael Strahan, F. Murray Abraham, and musical guest Cole Swindell. Show #1751
Wednesday, November 23: Guests include Jesse Eisenberg, Madelyn Cline, and chef Jacques Pépin. Show #1752
