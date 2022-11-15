in TV News

Bruce Springsteen, Jeremy Pope, Seth Rogen Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Bruce makes another appearance on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1746 -- Pictured: Musical guest Bruce Springsteen performs on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Bruce Springsteen will be performances on three episodes of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this week.

The second of those takes place Tuesday night.

Indeed, Springsteen takes the stage to support his new album “Only The Strong Survive.”

The performance closes an episode that also features interviews with Seth Rogen and Jeremy Pope.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s edition of “Fallon” will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Springsteen performance should start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1746 — Pictured: Musical guest Bruce Springsteen performs on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1746 — Pictured: Musical guest Bruce Springsteen performs on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1746 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and musical guest Bruce Springsteen during Goodnights on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1746 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Seth Rogen during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1746 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jeremy Pope during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1746 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jeremy Pope during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1746 — Pictured: Musical guest Bruce Springsteen performs on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

