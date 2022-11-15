Bruce Springsteen, Jeremy Pope, Seth Rogen Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1746 -- Pictured: Musical guest Bruce Springsteen performs on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Bruce Springsteen will be performances on three episodes of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this week.
The second of those takes place Tuesday night.
Indeed, Springsteen takes the stage to support his new album “Only The Strong Survive.”
The performance closes an episode that also features interviews with Seth Rogen and Jeremy Pope.
Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s edition of “Fallon” will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Springsteen performance should start at around 12:25AM.
First-look photos follow:
bruce springsteenJeremy popejimmy fallonnbcseth rogenthe tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…