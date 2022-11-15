Bruce Springsteen, Jeremy Pope, Seth Rogen Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Bruce Springsteen will be performances on three episodes of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this week.

The second of those takes place Tuesday night.

Indeed, Springsteen takes the stage to support his new album “Only The Strong Survive.”

The performance closes an episode that also features interviews with Seth Rogen and Jeremy Pope.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s edition of “Fallon” will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Springsteen performance should start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos follow: