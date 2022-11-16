Jenna Ortega Talks “Wednesday,” More On Jimmy Kimmel Live; ABC Shares Pictures & Video

In support of her new, Addams Family-centric Netflix series “Wednesday,” Jenna Ortega appeared on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The actress, also known for “Scream,” “You,” and “Stuck In The Middle,” talked about the new show, while also touching on her attendance at a Disney prom and her aversion to dipping sauces.

“Wednesday” makes its official Netflix premiere on Wednesday, November 23.

Following Ortega’s “Kimmel” appearance, the network shared a video of the eagerly anticipated interview. The network also released a collection of publicity photos from the taping.

Both forms of media follow.