Anya Taylor-Joy Supports “The Menu” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

As part of the promotional tour for her new movie “The Menu,” Anya Taylor-Joy appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The acclaimed actress appears as the lead interview guest on Wednesday’s edition of the NBC talk show.

Wednesday’s “Fallon” also welcomes Glen Powell and Patti Smith as interview guests. Later, Bruce Springsteen takes the stage for his third and final “Fallon” performance of the week.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos from the taping follow: