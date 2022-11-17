Anya Taylor-Joy Supports “The Menu” On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1747 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Anya Taylor-Joy during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
As part of the promotional tour for her new movie “The Menu,” Anya Taylor-Joy appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The acclaimed actress appears as the lead interview guest on Wednesday’s edition of the NBC talk show.
Wednesday’s “Fallon” also welcomes Glen Powell and Patti Smith as interview guests. Later, Bruce Springsteen takes the stage for his third and final “Fallon” performance of the week.
Filmed in advance, the episode was to hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos from the taping follow:
