in TV News

Kerry Washington, Emayatzy Corinealdi, David Archuleta Appear On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

The “Reasonable Doubt” principals and “Idol” alum join Jennifer.

Kerry Washington, Emayatzy Corinealdi, and David Archuleta on 11/15 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros

Principals of “Reasonable Doubt” appear on Tuesday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

First, executive producer and pilot director Kerry Washington joins Jennifer for a solo interview. During the chat, Washington discusses bringing a breast pump to a party at The White House. She also addresses her buzzy Lionel Richie Halloween costume.

Then, “Reasonable Doubt” star Emayatzy Corinealdi joins the discussion. She talks about an old vision board that featured Kerry Washington.

Tuesday’s episode also features an interview with David Archuleta. Like Jennifer, he rose to fame as a contestant on “American Idol.”

The episode will air Tuesday afternoon, but photos from the taping follow:

Kerry Washington, Emayatzy Corinealdi, and David Archuleta on 11/15 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Kerry Washington, Emayatzy Corinealdi, and David Archuleta on 11/15 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Kerry Washington, Emayatzy Corinealdi, and David Archuleta on 11/15 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Kerry Washington, Emayatzy Corinealdi, and David Archuleta on 11/15 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Kerry Washington, Emayatzy Corinealdi, and David Archuleta on 11/15 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Kerry Washington, Emayatzy Corinealdi, and David Archuleta on 11/15 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Kerry Washington, Emayatzy Corinealdi, and David Archuleta on 11/15 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Kerry Washington, Emayatzy Corinealdi, and David Archuleta on 11/15 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Kerry Washington, Emayatzy Corinealdi, and David Archuleta on 11/15 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros
Kerry Washington, Emayatzy Corinealdi, and David Archuleta on 11/15 Jennifer Hudson Show | Chris Millard/Warner Bros

David archuletaEmayatzy Corinealdijennifer hudsonkerry washingtonreasonable doubtthe Jennifer Hudson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Avril Lavigne & YUNGBLUD’s “I’m A Mess” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song