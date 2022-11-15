Kerry Washington, Emayatzy Corinealdi, David Archuleta Appear On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

Principals of “Reasonable Doubt” appear on Tuesday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

First, executive producer and pilot director Kerry Washington joins Jennifer for a solo interview. During the chat, Washington discusses bringing a breast pump to a party at The White House. She also addresses her buzzy Lionel Richie Halloween costume.

Then, “Reasonable Doubt” star Emayatzy Corinealdi joins the discussion. She talks about an old vision board that featured Kerry Washington.

Tuesday’s episode also features an interview with David Archuleta. Like Jennifer, he rose to fame as a contestant on “American Idol.”

