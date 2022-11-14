in Music News

Avril Lavigne & YUNGBLUD’s “I’m A Mess” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“I’m A Mess” tops this week’s add board.

I'm a mess video screenshot | DTA/Warner

Avril Lavigne & YUNGBLUD’s collaboration “I’m A Mess” continues to win support at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 23 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, “I’m A Mess” ranks as the format’s most added song.

With 17 new adds, Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” takes second place on the Hot AC add board.

JVKE’s “golden hour” follows in third with 10 new pickups, while an add count of 7 positions Beyonce’s “CUFF IT” in fourth. Credited with 6 new playlist adds, Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” registers as the week’s fifth-most added song.

avril lavignebeyoncei'm a messjvkemeghan trainorStephen sanchezyungblud

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Spends 3rd Week As #1 Song In America, Drake & 21 Savage Album Makes Big Splash

Kerry Washington, Emayatzy Corinealdi, David Archuleta Appear On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)