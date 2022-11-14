Avril Lavigne & YUNGBLUD’s “I’m A Mess” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Avril Lavigne & YUNGBLUD’s collaboration “I’m A Mess” continues to win support at hot adult contemporary radio.
Picked up by 23 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, “I’m A Mess” ranks as the format’s most added song.
With 17 new adds, Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” takes second place on the Hot AC add board.
JVKE’s “golden hour” follows in third with 10 new pickups, while an add count of 7 positions Beyonce’s “CUFF IT” in fourth. Credited with 6 new playlist adds, Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” registers as the week’s fifth-most added song.
