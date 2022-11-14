in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Spends 3rd Week As #1 Song In America, Drake & 21 Savage Album Makes Big Splash

“Anti-Hero” holds off the competition to keep #1 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

Taylor Swift - AntiHero video screenshot | Republic

Tracks from Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” album make a big splash on this week’s Billboard Hot 100, but none takes over the #1 spot.

Instead, Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” secures a third week as the #1 song in America.

The song remains a strong sales and streaming performer, while also continuing to post gains at radio.

Drake and/or 21 Savage do, however, claim the next eight spots on the chart:

2) Rich Flex
3) Major Distribution
4) On BS
5) Spin Bout U
6) Pussy & Millions ft. Travi$ Scott
7) Privileged Rappers
8) Circo Loco
9) BackOutsideBoyz (Drake Solo)

The #10 position plays host to Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy.”

21 savageanti-heroDrakekim petrassam smithTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

