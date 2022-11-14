Billboard Hot 100: Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Spends 3rd Week As #1 Song In America, Drake & 21 Savage Album Makes Big Splash

Tracks from Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” album make a big splash on this week’s Billboard Hot 100, but none takes over the #1 spot.

Instead, Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” secures a third week as the #1 song in America.

The song remains a strong sales and streaming performer, while also continuing to post gains at radio.

Drake and/or 21 Savage do, however, claim the next eight spots on the chart:

2) Rich Flex

3) Major Distribution

4) On BS

5) Spin Bout U

6) Pussy & Millions ft. Travi$ Scott

7) Privileged Rappers

8) Circo Loco

9) BackOutsideBoyz (Drake Solo)

The #10 position plays host to Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy.”