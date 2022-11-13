in Music News

Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look,” Charlieonnafriday’s “Enough,” Ava Max’s “Million Dollar Baby” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Made You Look,” “Enough,” and “Million Dollar Baby” debut on the pop chart.

Meghan Trainor - Made You Look video screenshot | Epic Records

The Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes three new arrivals this week.

Below last week’s chart at #45, Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” enters this week’s Top 40 at #32. The “Takin’ It Back” standout received 1,423 spins during the November 6-12 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 973.

Up two places, charlieonnafriday’s “Enough” enters the Top 40 at #39. The single posted a tracking period play count of 933 (+343).

Played 821 times during the tracking period (+239), “Million Dollar Baby” rises two spots to make its Top 40 pop radio chart debut at #40.

ava maxcharlieonnafridayenoughmade you lookmeghan trainormillion dollar baby

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

