Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look,” Charlieonnafriday’s “Enough,” Ava Max’s “Million Dollar Baby” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

The Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes three new arrivals this week.
Below last week’s chart at #45, Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” enters this week’s Top 40 at #32. The “Takin’ It Back” standout received 1,423 spins during the November 6-12 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 973.
Up two places, charlieonnafriday’s “Enough” enters the Top 40 at #39. The single posted a tracking period play count of 933 (+343).
Played 821 times during the tracking period (+239), “Million Dollar Baby” rises two spots to make its Top 40 pop radio chart debut at #40.
