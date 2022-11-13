in Music News

Lauren Spencer Smith Poses For Beautiful Studio Shots, Presents At 2022 MTV EMA (Special Look)

The breakout artist was in Germany for Sunday’s show.

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Lauren Spencer-Smith poses for the photographer during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole - MTV/Getty Images for MTV)

Enjoying a breakout year that has included massive success for songs like “Fingers Crossed” and “Flowers,” Lauren Spencer Smith attended one of the biggest international music events Sunday.

The Canadian artist participated in Sunday’s 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Alongside Sam Ryder, Spencer Smith presented “Best Collaboration” to “I’m Good (Blue)” collaborators David Guetta and Bebe Rexha.

In addition to presenting and walking the red carpet, the artist spent time in the show’s portrait studio. Her stint there produced some beautiful shots, which MTV shared as part of its EMA publicity campaign.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

