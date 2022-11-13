Vicky Palacio Lounges Outside, Looks Gorgeous, Highlights Booty In New Instagram Selfies

With routinely stellar content and a commitment to fan engagement, Vicky Palacio has unsurprisingly amassed considerable popularity as a social influencer and model.

Her Sunday afternoon Instagram post illustrates these qualities.

A pair of selfies, the post finds Palacio lounging — and looking incredibly beautiful — outside. Each shot is at a booty-friendly angle, highlighting the fitness enthusiast’s undeniable gains.

“if you wanna lay in the sun, listen to mac + eat some sushi we can hang,” writes Palacio.

The post received a plethora of favorable likes and comments. Demonstrating her proclivity to engage, Palacio responded to fans in a gesture that has become a lost art in social influencer circles.

The new post, as well as some other standout Vicky Palacio content, is embedded below.