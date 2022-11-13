in Hot On Social

Vicky Palacio Lounges Outside, Looks Gorgeous, Highlights Booty In New Instagram Selfies

Vicky Palacio’s standing as a top influencer continues to grow.

Vicky Palacio looks amazing in a new Instagram post | @vickypalacio

With routinely stellar content and a commitment to fan engagement, Vicky Palacio has unsurprisingly amassed considerable popularity as a social influencer and model.

Her Sunday afternoon Instagram post illustrates these qualities.

A pair of selfies, the post finds Palacio lounging — and looking incredibly beautiful — outside. Each shot is at a booty-friendly angle, highlighting the fitness enthusiast’s undeniable gains.

“if you wanna lay in the sun, listen to mac + eat some sushi we can hang,” writes Palacio.

The post received a plethora of favorable likes and comments. Demonstrating her proclivity to engage, Palacio responded to fans in a gesture that has become a lost art in social influencer circles.

The new post, as well as some other standout Vicky Palacio content, is embedded below.

Vicky palacio

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

