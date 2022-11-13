Taylor Swift Celebrates 4 Wins, Including Best Artist & Video, In MTV EMA Awards Press Room (Backstage Look)

In addition to making her presence felt with a solid red carpet look, Taylor Swift enjoyed considerable success at Sunday’s 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.

The artist impressively won four trophies at the show, including some of the top prizes. Swift was named Best Artist and Best Pop; her “All Too Well” short film, meanwhile, took home prizes for Best Video and Best Longform Video.

Following her successful evening at the EMA, Swift posed for photos in the show’s official press room.

Offering a look at her numerous trophies, those photos follow.