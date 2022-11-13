in Music News

Taylor Swift Celebrates 4 Wins, Including Best Artist & Video, In MTV EMA Awards Press Room (Backstage Look)

Taylor Swift was a big winner at Sunday’s show.

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift is seen backstage with the Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform Video Awards during the Best MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Imges for MTV)

In addition to making her presence felt with a solid red carpet look, Taylor Swift enjoyed considerable success at Sunday’s 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.

The artist impressively won four trophies at the show, including some of the top prizes. Swift was named Best Artist and Best Pop; her “All Too Well” short film, meanwhile, took home prizes for Best Video and Best Longform Video.

Following her successful evening at the EMA, Swift posed for photos in the show’s official press room.

Offering a look at her numerous trophies, those photos follow.

