“Wednesday” Star Jenna Ortega Confirmed For November 15 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

To support the upcoming release of Netflix’s “Wednesday,” star Jenna Ortega will make a noteworthy television appearance.
The actress will appear for an interview on the Tuesday, November 15 edition of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph will also appear as interviewees on the episode, while Bush will close the show with a musical performance.
A complete breakdown of upcoming “Kimmel” guests follows>
Monday, Nov. 14
1. Chris Hemsworth (“Limitless with Chris Hemsworth”) 2. Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”) 3. Musical Guests Måneskin
Tuesday, Nov. 15
1. Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph (“Disenchanted”) 2. Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) 3. Musical Guests Bush
Wednesday, Nov. 16
1. Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”) 2. P!nk (“American Music Awards”)
Thursday, Nov. 17
1. Patrick Dempsey (“Disenchanted”) 2. Nicholas Hoult (“The Menu”) 3. Billy Gibbons sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones 4. Musical Guests The Backseat Lovers
