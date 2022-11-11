in TV News

“Wednesday” Star Jenna Ortega Confirmed For November 15 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

The Netflix series launches later this month.

Jenna Ortega - July 2022 Instagram Selfie

To support the upcoming release of Netflix’s “Wednesday,” star Jenna Ortega will make a noteworthy television appearance.

The actress will appear for an interview on the Tuesday, November 15 edition of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph will also appear as interviewees on the episode, while Bush will close the show with a musical performance.

A complete breakdown of upcoming “Kimmel” guests follows>

Monday, Nov. 14
1. Chris Hemsworth (“Limitless with Chris Hemsworth”) 2. Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”) 3. Musical Guests Måneskin

Tuesday, Nov. 15
1. Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph (“Disenchanted”) 2. Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) 3. Musical Guests Bush

Wednesday, Nov. 16
1. Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”) 2. P!nk (“American Music Awards”)

Thursday, Nov. 17
1. Patrick Dempsey (“Disenchanted”) 2. Nicholas Hoult (“The Menu”) 3. Billy Gibbons sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones 4. Musical Guests The Backseat Lovers

abcjenna ortegajimmy kimmel livewednesday

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” Heads For #1 At Pop Radio

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Wins 3rd Consecutive US Album Sales Race, Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” #1 Overall