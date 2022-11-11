Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” Heads For #1 At Pop Radio

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” will take over the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The hit single received 11,798 spins during the first five days of the November 6-12 tracking period. Up 13% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Bad Habit” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As it does not face any imminent threads, “Bad Habit” should have no trouble retaining its leadership position through the close of tracking.

A former rhythmic #1, the Steve Lacy tune will seize the throne from Doja Cat’s multi-week leader “Vegas.”