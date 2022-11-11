in Music News

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” Heads For #1 At Pop Radio

“Bad Habit” will seize the throne from “Vegas.”

Bad Habit - video screenshot | RCA

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” will take over the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The hit single received 11,798 spins during the first five days of the November 6-12 tracking period. Up 13% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Bad Habit” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

As it does not face any imminent threads, “Bad Habit” should have no trouble retaining its leadership position through the close of tracking.

A former rhythmic #1, the Steve Lacy tune will seize the throne from Doja Cat’s multi-week leader “Vegas.”

bad habitSteve lacy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

  1. I’ve been working part-time from my loft for about a month and a half, and I can honestly claim I’ve earned $39k. Simply put, my former business and I ran out of money at the same moment. I chose to take on this demand online task, and as a consequence, I’m now able to easily earn thousands of dollars from home. Everyone is ready to assist this enjoyable venture and will make more money online.

    I began saying———————————————————————————————>>> http://tinyurl.mobi/wcW8

    Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Hailee Steinfeld Looks Amazing In New Instagram Selfies, Hypes Launch Of “Coast” Video

“Wednesday” Star Jenna Ortega Confirmed For November 15 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”