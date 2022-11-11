in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Wins 3rd Consecutive US Album Sales Race, Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” #1 Overall

“Midnights” leads in sales, while “Her Loss” rules in total consumption.

Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss audio cover | YouTube | OVO/Republic

After two weeks as the #1 overall album in the United States, Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” falls to #2 on the consumption chart this week. It nonetheless remains the leader for traditional album sales.

According to Hits Daily Double, the blockbuster album sold another 90K US copies during the November 4-10 tracking period. The impressive count ranks as the week’s best, yielding “Midnights” a third consecutive week atop the album sales chart.

With units from track sales and streams included, “Midnights” generated 303K in units this week. The count slots “Midnights” at #2 on the overall chart.

Drake & 21 Savage’s collaborative “Her Loss” takes #1 on that front, courtesy of its 411K opening week units. Streams contributed 397K units, with album sales adding 12.5K and track sales providing just shy of 1.5K.

Billboard’s numerical data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits, but the outcome should be the same: “Midnights” at #1 on Top Album Sales, “Her Loss” at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

