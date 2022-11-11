Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Wins 3rd Consecutive US Album Sales Race, Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” #1 Overall

After two weeks as the #1 overall album in the United States, Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” falls to #2 on the consumption chart this week. It nonetheless remains the leader for traditional album sales.

According to Hits Daily Double, the blockbuster album sold another 90K US copies during the November 4-10 tracking period. The impressive count ranks as the week’s best, yielding “Midnights” a third consecutive week atop the album sales chart.

With units from track sales and streams included, “Midnights” generated 303K in units this week. The count slots “Midnights” at #2 on the overall chart.

Drake & 21 Savage’s collaborative “Her Loss” takes #1 on that front, courtesy of its 411K opening week units. Streams contributed 397K units, with album sales adding 12.5K and track sales providing just shy of 1.5K.

Billboard’s numerical data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits, but the outcome should be the same: “Midnights” at #1 on Top Album Sales, “Her Loss” at #1 on the Billboard 200.