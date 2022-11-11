Hailee Steinfeld Looks Amazing In New Instagram Selfies, Hypes Launch Of “Coast” Video

Earlier this year, Hailee Steinfeld released the best song of her career in “Coast (featuring Anderson .Paak).”

Although it quickly found an audience, the song’s rollout has been very unusual. “Coast” did not receive a formal radio campaign, and the song did not receive an immediate music video release.

Whereas the radio push continues to be absent, the video has arrived. Granted, the video release itself warrants the unusual label. Rather than instantly launching on all streaming platforms, “Coast” premiered as a Facebook exclusive earlier this week.

The Worldwide YouTube launch is nonetheless coming at Noon ET on Friday, however. In support of the occasion, Steinfeld shared gorgeous Instagram mirror selfies in one of her outfits from the video.

The selfies and music video follow.