Lindsay Lohan, Will Ferrell, The 1975 Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

Lindsay and Will appear as interview guests, while The 1975 deliver a performance.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1743 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lindsay Lohan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 10, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

A very loaded edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs Thursday night on NBC.

The episode welcomes Lindsay Lohan and Will Ferrell as interview guests. The stars also appear in additional segments; Lohan joins Fallon for a “Water War,” while Ferrell partakes in a “Christmas Village” segment.

In addition to the interview guests, Thursday’s “Fallon” features a performance by The 1975. The band recently released its album “Being Funny In A Foreign Language.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1743 — Pictured: Musical guest The 1975 performs on Thursday, November 10, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1743 — Pictured: Musical guest The 1975 performs on Thursday, November 10, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1743 — Pictured: Musical guest The 1975 performs on Thursday, November 10, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1743 — Pictured: Musical guest The 1975 performs on Thursday, November 10, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1743 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Will Ferrell and host Jimmy Fallon during “Will Ferrell’s Perfect Christmas Village” on Thursday, November 10, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1743 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Will Ferrell during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 10, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1743 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lindsay Lohan and host Jimmy Fallon during “Water War” on Thursday, November 10, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1743 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lindsay Lohan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 10, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1743 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lindsay Lohan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 10, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1743 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lindsay Lohan and host Jimmy Fallon during “Water War” on Thursday, November 10, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

