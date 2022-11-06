in Music News

JIN’s “The Astronaut” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

The BTS member’s solo single makes a splash on YouTube.

JIN - The Astronaut video screen | BIGHIT MUSIC

“The Astronaut,” the solo single from BTS member JIN, unsurprisingly fared well during its first week on YouTube.

Credited with 33.7 million views during the October 28-November 3 tracking period, the official music video debuts at #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The performance video from Coldplay’s Buenos Aires show did well in its own right, earning #12 on the chart with 10.6 million views.

— With views from all eligible uploads included, the song amassed 47.7 million overall YouTube views during its first week. The count yields a #1 bow on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

JIN concurrently makes his first appearance on the Global YouTube Artists chart, earning #63 on the listing.

