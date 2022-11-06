in Music News

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” Rockets To #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

“I’m Good” makes a big gain to reach the throne.

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” occupied the #5 spot on last week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart. It flies to #1 this week.

“I’m Good” earns #1 thanks to the ~564 spins it received during the October 30-November 5 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a whopping 141.

TELYkast’s “Body To Body” holds at #2, as Elton John & Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” spends another week at #3.

Loud Luxury’s “These Nights (featuring KIDDO),” last week’s leader, falls to #4 this week. MK & Burns’ “Better (featuring Teddy Swims)” concurrently rises two places to #5.

