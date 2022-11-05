Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl,” The Weeknd’s “Die For You” Headed For Top 10 At Pop Radio

This week’s Mediabase pop radio chart should welcome two additions to the Top 10, as Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” and The Weeknd’s “Die For You” are both headed for the region.

Credited with 9,216 spins during the first six days of the October 30-November 5 tracking period, “Super Freaky Girl” sits at #7 on the building/real-time chart. Its count reflects a week-over-week gain of 18%.

“Die For You” appears at #10 on the building chart with 8,345 spins (+22%).

Given their current positions and rates of gain, the songs should have no trouble holding in the Top 10 through the close of tracking.