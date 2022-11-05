in Music News

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl,” The Weeknd’s “Die For You” Headed For Top 10 At Pop Radio

The songs should enter the Top 10 on this week’s pop chart.

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl video screenshot | Republic

This week’s Mediabase pop radio chart should welcome two additions to the Top 10, as Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” and The Weeknd’s “Die For You” are both headed for the region.

Credited with 9,216 spins during the first six days of the October 30-November 5 tracking period, “Super Freaky Girl” sits at #7 on the building/real-time chart. Its count reflects a week-over-week gain of 18%.

“Die For You” appears at #10 on the building chart with 8,345 spins (+22%).

Given their current positions and rates of gain, the songs should have no trouble holding in the Top 10 through the close of tracking.

die for younicki minajsuper freaky girlthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Louis Tomlinson Scheduled For Performance On November 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”