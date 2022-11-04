Louis Tomlinson Scheduled For Performance On November 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

At the end of release day for his new album “Faith In The Future,” Louis Tomlinson will take the stage for a high-profile late-night talk show performance.

According to NBC, Tomlinson will play the November 11 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The performance will close an episode that also features interviews with Sylvester Stallone and Linda Cardellini.

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Monday, November 7: Guests include Ryan Reynolds, Jen Psaki and musical guest Smino. Show #1741

Tuesday, November 8: Preempted

Wednesday, November 9: Guests include Octavia Spencer, Matthias Schweighöfer and comedian Kurt Braunohler. Show #1742

Thursday, November 10: Guests include Will Ferrell, Lindsay Lohan and musical guest The 1975. Show #1743

Friday, November 11: Guests include Sylvester Stallone, Linda Cardellini and musical guest Louis Tomlinson. Show #1744