THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1739 -- Pictured: Hayley Williams of musical guest Paramore performs on Thursday, November 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
As single “This Is Why” enters the Top 5 at alternative radio, Paramore takes the stage on a late-night talk show.
The band performs on Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The eagerly anticipated Paramore gig closes an episode that also features Hasan Minaj and Bashir Salahuddin and writer Diallo Riddle. The guests appear for interviews; Salahuddin and Riddle also join Fallon and Tariq for a “Sherman’s Showcase” medley.
Filmed in advance, the episode was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Paramore performance should start at around 12:25AM.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
One Ping
Pingback:Paramore Takes Stage For Performance On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look) – KDRM Radio
Loading…