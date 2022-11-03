Paramore Takes Stage For Performance On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

As single “This Is Why” enters the Top 5 at alternative radio, Paramore takes the stage on a late-night talk show.

The band performs on Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The eagerly anticipated Paramore gig closes an episode that also features Hasan Minaj and Bashir Salahuddin and writer Diallo Riddle. The guests appear for interviews; Salahuddin and Riddle also join Fallon and Tariq for a “Sherman’s Showcase” medley.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Paramore performance should start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos follow: