in TV News

Paramore Takes Stage For Performance On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Paramore takes the stage on Thursday’s “Fallon” episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1739 -- Pictured: Hayley Williams of musical guest Paramore performs on Thursday, November 3, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

As single “This Is Why” enters the Top 5 at alternative radio, Paramore takes the stage on a late-night talk show.

The band performs on Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The eagerly anticipated Paramore gig closes an episode that also features Hasan Minaj and Bashir Salahuddin and writer Diallo Riddle. The guests appear for interviews; Salahuddin and Riddle also join Fallon and Tariq for a “Sherman’s Showcase” medley.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Paramore performance should start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1739 — Pictured: (l-r) Writer Diallo Riddle, host Jimmy Fallon, actor Bashir Salahuddin, and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter during the “Sherman’s Showcase Medley” on Thursday, November 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1739 — Pictured: Musical guest Paramore performs on Thursday, November 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1739 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Hasan Minhaj during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1739 — Pictured: Musical guest Paramore performs on Thursday, November 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1739 — Pictured: Musical guest Paramore performs on Thursday, November 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1739 — Pictured: Hayley Williams of musical guest Paramore performs on Thursday, November 3, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

jimmy fallonnbcparamorethe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Mika Lafuente Rocks Stunning Bunny Costume In New Instagram Video; Shows Off Breathtaking Figure