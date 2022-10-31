Billboard Hot 100: “Anti-Hero” Debuts As #1 Song In America; Taylor Swift Claims Entire Top 10

Another day, another record for Taylor Swift and her “Midnights” album.

Tracks from the album form the entire Top 10 on this week’s edition of the Billboard Hot 100. Swift becomes the only artist to ever simultaneously occupy each of the chart’s Top 10 positions.

Official single “Anti-Hero” predictably debuts at #1 on this week’s Hot 100 (becoming her ninth Hot 100 chart-topper), while “Lavender Haze” starts as the #2 song in America. “Maroon” (#3), “Snow On The Beach (featuring Lana Del Rey)” (#4), and “Midnight Rain” (#5) complete the Top 5.

“Bejeweled” (#6), “Question…?” (#7), “You’re On Your Own, Kid” (#8), “Karma” (#9), and “Vigilante Shit” (#10) also appear inside the Top 10.

The Hot 100 ranks songs based on combined activity from sales, streams, and radio airplay.

Released on October 21, “Midnights” completed its first week with over 1.1 million US sales, nearly 1.6 million total US units, and about 3 million in overall global consumption.