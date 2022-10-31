Rina Sawayama Delivers Performance On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1347 -- Pictured: Musical Guest Rina Sawayama performs on October 31, 2022 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
After a recent hiatus, “Late Night With Seth Meyers” returns with a new installment Monday night.
The episode features a musical performance from Rina Sawayama. The acclaimed artist is making her second NBC late-night appearance in recent months, having appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this spring.
Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Late Night” also features interviews with Ice-T and John Irving.
The episode will start at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC; the Rina Sawayama performance should start at around 1:25AM. First-look photos follow:
Comments
Loading…