in TV News

Rina Sawayama Delivers Performance On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

Rina Sawayama takes the stage on Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1347 -- Pictured: Musical Guest Rina Sawayama performs on October 31, 2022 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

After a recent hiatus, “Late Night With Seth Meyers” returns with a new installment Monday night.

The episode features a musical performance from Rina Sawayama. The acclaimed artist is making her second NBC late-night appearance in recent months, having appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this spring.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Late Night” also features interviews with Ice-T and John Irving.

The episode will start at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC; the Rina Sawayama performance should start at around 1:25AM. First-look photos follow:

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1347 — Pictured: Musical Guest Rina Sawayama performs on October 31, 2022 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1347 — Pictured: Musical Guest Rina Sawayama performs on October 31, 2022 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1347 — Pictured: Musical Guest Rina Sawayama performs on October 31, 2022 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1347 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor/Rapper Ice T during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 31, 2022 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1347 — Pictured: (l-r) Novelist John Irving during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 31, 2022 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

late nightnbcRina Sawayamaseth meyers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: “Anti-Hero” Debuts As #1 Song In America; Taylor Swift Claims Entire Top 10