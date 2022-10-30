GAYLE & blackbear’s “fmk,” Ava Max’s “Million Dollar Baby,” Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled,” DICI’s “Beautiful Collision” Make Top 50 At Pop Radio

Based on airplay attained during the October 23-29 tracking period, GAYLE & blackbear’s “fmk,” Ava Max’s “Million Dollar Baby,” Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled,” and DICI’s “Beautiful Collision” earn Top 50 rankings at pop radio.
Played 500 times during the tracking period (+235), “fmk” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #44 song. It was #56 last week.
Up nine places, “Million Dollar Baby” claims #48 with 351 spins (+108).
A two-place rise brings “Bejeweled” up two spots to #49. The “Midnights” single received 344 spins during the tracking period (+10).
Credited with 332 spins (+48), “Beautiful Collision” rises five places to #50.
