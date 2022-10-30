in Music News

GAYLE & blackbear’s “fmk,” Ava Max’s “Million Dollar Baby,” Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled,” DICI’s “Beautiful Collision” Make Top 50 At Pop Radio

“fmk,” “Million Dollar Baby,” “Bejeweled,” and “Beautiful Collision” are on the move at pop radio.

Based on airplay attained during the October 23-29 tracking period, GAYLE & blackbear’s “fmk,” Ava Max’s “Million Dollar Baby,” Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled,” and DICI’s “Beautiful Collision” earn Top 50 rankings at pop radio.

Played 500 times during the tracking period (+235), “fmk” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #44 song. It was #56 last week.

Up nine places, “Million Dollar Baby” claims #48 with 351 spins (+108).

A two-place rise brings “Bejeweled” up two spots to #49. The “Midnights” single received 344 spins during the tracking period (+10).

Credited with 332 spins (+48), “Beautiful Collision” rises five places to #50.

