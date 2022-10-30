in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Die For You,” Sia’s “Unstoppable,” Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio

Three songs move into this week’s Top 15.

Die For You video screenshot | Republic

The Weeknd’s revived “Die For You” and Sia’s revived “Unstoppable” continue their climbs on the Mediabase pop radio chart; each song moves into the Top 15 this week. Stephen Sanchez’s breakthrough “Until I Found You” also earns a Top 15 position.

Played 8,085 times during the October 23-29 tracking period, “Die For You” rises six spots to #13. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,245.

Up three places, “Unstoppable” earns #14 with 7,475 spins (+473).

“Until I Found You” very narrowly trails, rising one place to #15 on the strength of its 7,474 tracking period plays (+453).

Editor’s Note: Although the positions in the afternoon Mediabase update are almost always the official rankings, there have been cases in which Mediabase revised spin counts in the final evening update. Given that only one spin separates “Unstoppable” and “Until I Found You,” it is conceivable that those positions may flip. Headline Planet will provide an update if they do.

