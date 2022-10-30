in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio; Beyonce, AJR Top 25, Rihanna, Tate McRae, DJ Khaled Top 30

“Anti-Hero,” “CUFF IT,” “World’s Smallest Violin,” “Lift Me Up,” “uh oh,” and “STAYING ALIVE” climb at pop radio.

After debuting at #25 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” moves into the Top 20 this week.

The song, which received 6,865 spins during the October 23-29 tracking period (+4,259), rises six spots to #19.

— As “Anti-Hero” goes Top 20, Beyoncé’s “CUFF IT” and AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin” move into the Top 25. Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” Tate McRae’s “uh oh,” and DJ Khaled’s “STAYING ALIVE (featuring Drake & Lil Baby)” join the Top 30.

Up four places, “CUFF IT” earns #24 with 3,140 spins (+932).

Credited with 2,826 spins (+230), “World’s Smallest Violin” rises one spot to #25.

Despite not launching until very late in the tracking period, “Lift Me Up” earns #26 with 2,758 spins.

A spin count of 2,238 (+352) sends “uh oh” up three spots to #29.

The recipient of 1,923 spins (-34), “STAYING ALIVE” rises one spot to #30.

