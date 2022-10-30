Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” Jumps Into Top 10 At Pop Radio

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” continues its rapid run up the Mediabase pop radio chart, officially securing a Top 10 position this week.

“Unholy,” the reigning #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, rises five places to #8 on this week’s Mediabase pop listing.

“Unholy” received ~9,665 spins during the October 23-29 tracking period. The impressive count reflects a week-over-week gain of 2,023.

The increase ranks as the third-greatest gain for the week; only Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” (in its first full week) and Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” (in its chart debut) added more spins this week.

The Sam Smith-Kim Petras song represents the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s chart. Doja Cat’s “Vegas” again claims first place on the Mediabase pop listing.