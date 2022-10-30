in Music News

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” Jumps Into Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Unholy” scores a Top 10 position at pop radio.

Unholy Cover - Capitol

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” continues its rapid run up the Mediabase pop radio chart, officially securing a Top 10 position this week.

“Unholy,” the reigning #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, rises five places to #8 on this week’s Mediabase pop listing.

“Unholy” received ~9,665 spins during the October 23-29 tracking period. The impressive count reflects a week-over-week gain of 2,023.

The increase ranks as the third-greatest gain for the week; only Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” (in its first full week) and Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” (in its chart debut) added more spins this week.

The Sam Smith-Kim Petras song represents the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s chart. Doja Cat’s “Vegas” again claims first place on the Mediabase pop listing.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

