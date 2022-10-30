Brent Faiyaz’s “All Mine” Officially Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Brent Faiyaz’s “All Mine” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, the single takes over the top spot from Future’s impressively enduring “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems).”

The Brent Faiyaz song received ~5,922 spins during the October 23-29 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 425.

With uninformed outlets increasingly reporting on radio news, it is worth providing a reminder that the Mediabase radio tracking week is from Sunday through Saturday; official chart positions are released on Sunday. There had been some premature stories claiming that “All Mine” had already gone #1, but the simple fact is that it is not official until today.

Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks (featuring 21 Savage)” rises two spots to #2 on the Mediabase urban chart. Tems’ “Free Mind” rises two spots to #3, King Combs’ “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop (featuring Kodak Black)” climbs two places to #4, and the aforementioned “Wait For U” falls to #5.