Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” Celebrates 3rd Week At #1 On Country Radio Chart

“You Proof” retains the crown at country radio.

Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” celebrates a third consecutive week atop the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Along with ruling for chart points, the megahit spends yet another week as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song. “You Proof” received ~9,184 spins (+78) and ~42.05 million audience impressions during the October 23-29 tracking period.

“You Proof” had already accumulated a third week atop the Billboard Country Airplay chart; the question is whether it can notch a fourth.

As for Mediabase, Tyler Hubbard’s “5 Foot 9” rises one spot to #2 this week.

