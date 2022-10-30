Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” ascends to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Played ~5,399 times during the October 23-29 tracking period, “Bad Habit” rises one spot to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 147.
Up one place, Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks (featuring 21 Savage)” claims #2 on the chart. Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” rises one spot to #3, as DJ Khaled’s “STAYING ALIVE (featuring Drake & Lil Baby)” drops from #1 to #4.
Burna Boy’s “Last Last” concurrently enjoys a one-place gain to #5 on this week’s rhythmic chart.
Comments
Loading…