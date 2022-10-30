in Music News

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” Officially Earns #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Bad Habit” takes over the top spot on this week’s rhythmic chart.

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” ascends to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Played ~5,399 times during the October 23-29 tracking period, “Bad Habit” rises one spot to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 147.

Up one place, Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks (featuring 21 Savage)” claims #2 on the chart. Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” rises one spot to #3, as DJ Khaled’s “STAYING ALIVE (featuring Drake & Lil Baby)” drops from #1 to #4.

Burna Boy’s “Last Last” concurrently enjoys a one-place gain to #5 on this week’s rhythmic chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

