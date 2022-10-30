I Prevail’s “Bad Things” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

I Prevail’s “Bad Things” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Bad Things” seizes #1 from Highly Suspect’s “Natural Born Killer.”
“Bad Things” received ~1,766 spins during the October 23-29 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 111.
“Natural Born Killer” claims #2 on this week’s chart, while Godsmack’s “Surrender” jumps three spots to #3.
Bush’s “More Than Machines” enjoys a one-place rise to #4 on the new chart. Disturbed’s “Hey You,” a former #1, concurrently falls two spots to #5.
