I Prevail’s “Bad Things” Reaches #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

“Bad Things” takes over the top spot at active rock.

I Prevail’s “Bad Things” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Bad Things” seizes #1 from Highly Suspect’s “Natural Born Killer.”

“Bad Things” received ~1,766 spins during the October 23-29 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 111.

“Natural Born Killer” claims #2 on this week’s chart, while Godsmack’s “Surrender” jumps three spots to #3.

Bush’s “More Than Machines” enjoys a one-place rise to #4 on the new chart. Disturbed’s “Hey You,” a former #1, concurrently falls two spots to #5.

