in Music News, New Music

BTS Member JIN’s “The Astronaut” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

JIN’s new solo single is clicking with buyers.

JIN - The Astronaut concept photo | Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

Even with a plethora of high-profile releases in the market, JIN’s “The Astronaut” is emerging as a sales standpoint.

The BTS member’s new solo single rocketed to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart following its release late Thursday/early Friday. It remains atop the chart as of press time at 1:50AM ET Friday morning.

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” follows at #2, ahead of Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” at #3. Swift’s “Question…?” currently occupies the #4 position, and Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” closes out the Top 5 at #5.

Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” one of the week’s other major new releases, is presently at #6 on the chart. It should move higher in the coming hours.

btsjinthe astronaut

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Millie Bobby Brown Chats, Plays True Confessions With Noah Schnapp On Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Special Look)