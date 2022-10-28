BTS Member JIN’s “The Astronaut” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Even with a plethora of high-profile releases in the market, JIN’s “The Astronaut” is emerging as a sales standpoint.

The BTS member’s new solo single rocketed to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart following its release late Thursday/early Friday. It remains atop the chart as of press time at 1:50AM ET Friday morning.

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” follows at #2, ahead of Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” at #3. Swift’s “Question…?” currently occupies the #4 position, and Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” closes out the Top 5 at #5.

Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” one of the week’s other major new releases, is presently at #6 on the chart. It should move higher in the coming hours.