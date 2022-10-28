Millie Bobby Brown Chats, Plays True Confessions With Noah Schnapp On Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Special Look)

To support the upcoming release of “Enola Holmes 2,” star Millie Bobby Brown appears on Thursday’s edition of “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Her appearance is not, however, dismissive of her role in “Stranger Things.”

“Stranger Things” co-star Noah Schnapp makes a surprise appearance on the episode, joining Brown for a game of “True Confessions.”

Brown also takes part in an interview on the episode; additional guests include interviewee Michael Imperioli and musical act Tegan and Sara.

