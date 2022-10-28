Millie Bobby Brown Chats, Plays True Confessions With Noah Schnapp On Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Special Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1734 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Millie Bobby Brown during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, October 27, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
To support the upcoming release of “Enola Holmes 2,” star Millie Bobby Brown appears on Thursday’s edition of “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Her appearance is not, however, dismissive of her role in “Stranger Things.”
“Stranger Things” co-star Noah Schnapp makes a surprise appearance on the episode, joining Brown for a game of “True Confessions.”
Brown also takes part in an interview on the episode; additional guests include interviewee Michael Imperioli and musical act Tegan and Sara.
The episode was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…