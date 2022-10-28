in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Report: Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Surpasses 1.1 Million US Sales, 1.5 Million US Units In Dominant First Week

It’s the biggest unit launch of Taylor Swift’s career.

Taylor Swift - Midnights era press photo | Beth Garrabrant | Courtesy of Republic Records

In recent years, talk has emerged about whether any album would ever again move 1 million units in its first week — let alone surpass 1 million in traditional sales.

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” just did exactly that.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 1.12 million US copies during its inaugural week. That sum includes a record-breaking vinyl sales total.

With units from track sales and streams included, “Midnights” generated 1.54 million in first-week US consumption units.

The unit figure is the biggest of Swift’s career, while the sales figure is the best since Swift’s own “reputation” launched in 2017.

Suffice it to say, “Midnights” will claim #1 on this week’s Billboard Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 charts.

