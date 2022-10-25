in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Anti-Hero” receives an incredibly warm welcome at pop radio.

Taylor Swift - AntiHero video screenshot | Republic

In addition to ruling the hot adult contemporary and adult contemporary radio add boards, Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” earns the most added honor at the pop format.

The “Midnights” single won support from a whopping 174 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week. The count convincingly ranks as the week’s best.

Picked up by 24 pop stations, Beyonce’s “Cuff It” earns second place on the Mediabase pop add board.

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence,” a new playlist option for 19 stations, takes third place. With 18 adds each, Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz’s “Miss You,” Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down,” and Tate McRae’s “uh oh” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: charlieonnafriday’s “Enough” (14 adds, 7th-most), Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” (11 adds, 8th-most, tie), Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks (featuring 21 Savage)” (11 adds, 8th-most, tie), and GAYLE’s “fmk (featuring blackbear)” (11 adds, 8th-most, tie).

21 savageanti-herobeyonceblackbearcharlieonnafridayChris BrownDrakegaylekim petrasoliver treeremarobin schulzsam smithSelena Gomeztate mcraeTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Meghan Trainor Chats, Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

Zedd and Maren Morris Perform On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)