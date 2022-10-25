Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

In addition to ruling the hot adult contemporary and adult contemporary radio add boards, Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” earns the most added honor at the pop format.

The “Midnights” single won support from a whopping 174 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week. The count convincingly ranks as the week’s best.

Picked up by 24 pop stations, Beyonce’s “Cuff It” earns second place on the Mediabase pop add board.

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence,” a new playlist option for 19 stations, takes third place. With 18 adds each, Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz’s “Miss You,” Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down,” and Tate McRae’s “uh oh” tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: charlieonnafriday’s “Enough” (14 adds, 7th-most), Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” (11 adds, 8th-most, tie), Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks (featuring 21 Savage)” (11 adds, 8th-most, tie), and GAYLE’s “fmk (featuring blackbear)” (11 adds, 8th-most, tie).