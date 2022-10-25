Zedd and Maren Morris Perform On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

Zedd and Maren Morris, who recently re-teamed for the single “Make You Say,” join forces for a performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The artists perform together on Tuesday’s edition of the late-night talk show. The performance closes an episode that also features interviews with Sigourney Weaver and Michaela Coel.

Filmed in advance, the episode will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Zedd-Maren Morris performance should start at around 12:25AM.

Prior to the broadcast, NBC shared a collection of photos from the taping: