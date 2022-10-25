Meghan Trainor Chats, Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1731 -- Pictured: Musical guest Meghan Trainor performs on Monday, October 24, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” focuses on Grammy-winning artists who just released new albums.
Shortly after discussing the new “Midnights” album with Taylor Swift, Fallon welcomes fellow Grammy winner Meghan Trainor to chat about her new album “Takin’ It Back.”
In addition to the interview, Trainor takes the stage for a musical performance in the concluding segment of Monday’s broadcast.
Filmed earlier in the day, Monday’s “Fallon” was to commence at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Trainor performance was set for around 12:25AM.
First-look photos follow:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1731 — Pictured: Musical guest Meghan Trainor performs on Monday, October 24, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
