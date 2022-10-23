in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Enters Top 25 At Pop Radio, Beyonce’s “CUFF IT” Top 30 (Update)

“Anti-Hero” and “CUFF IT” make moves on this week’s pop chart.

Update: Mediabase made a rare revision to its positions between the evening and night time chart updates, confirming that Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” actually debuts at #25.

The song, which launched late in the October 16-22 tracking period, received 2,606 spins.

Beyonce’s “CUFF IT,” as previously reported, enters the chart’s Top 30. The song rises ten places to #28 on the strength of its 2,208 spins (+1,008).

AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin” was initially listed as moving from #27 to #25, but it settles for #26 on the final version of the chart.
AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin” makes another jump at pop radio, formally securing a Top 25 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played 2,603 times during the October 16-22 tracking period, “World’s Smallest Violin” rises two spots to #25. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 269.

— As “World’s Smallest Violin” enters the Top 25, Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” and Beyoncé’s “CUFF IT” make the Top 30.

Despite not launching until the end of the tracking period, “Anti-Hero” garnered 2,589 spins. The count yields a #26 debut.

Up ten places, “CUFF IT” earns #28 with 2,208 spins (+1,008).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

