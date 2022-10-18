Beyoncé’s “CUFF IT” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The follow-up to Beyoncé’s hit single “BREAK MY SOUL” continues to gain support at pop radio.

Picked up by 38 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, new single “CUFF IT” earns this week’s most added honor.

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence,” a new playlist option for 34 stations, takes second place on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

GAYLE & blackbear’s “fmk” earns third place with 25 pickups, and an add count of 20 slots AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin” in fourth.

Credited with 18 new adds, Tate McRae’s “uh oh” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks (featuring 21 Savage)” (15 adds, 6th-most, tie), Armani White’s “Billie Eilish” (15 adds, 6th-most, tie), The Weeknd’s “Die For You” (14 adds, 8th-most), Poo Bear’s “Favorite Human” (12 adds, 9th-most, tie), Rosa Linn’s “SNAP” (12 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Sia’s “Unstoppable” (12 adds, 9th-most, tie).