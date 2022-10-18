in Music News

Beyoncé’s “CUFF IT” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Beyoncé single earns the most added honor.

Beyoncé - Cuff It lyric video screenshot | Columbia

The follow-up to Beyoncé’s hit single “BREAK MY SOUL” continues to gain support at pop radio.

Picked up by 38 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, new single “CUFF IT” earns this week’s most added honor.

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence,” a new playlist option for 34 stations, takes second place on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

GAYLE & blackbear’s “fmk” earns third place with 25 pickups, and an add count of 20 slots AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin” in fourth.

Credited with 18 new adds, Tate McRae’s “uh oh” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks (featuring 21 Savage)” (15 adds, 6th-most, tie), Armani White’s “Billie Eilish” (15 adds, 6th-most, tie), The Weeknd’s “Die For You” (14 adds, 8th-most), Poo Bear’s “Favorite Human” (12 adds, 9th-most, tie), Rosa Linn’s “SNAP” (12 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Sia’s “Unstoppable” (12 adds, 9th-most, tie).

21 savageajrArmani whitebeyonceblackbearChris Browncuff itDrakegaylepoo bearrosa linnsiathe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Madison Beer, Hailey Bieber, Nafessa Williams, Maddie Ziegler, More Spotted At ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration (Special Look)