Adam Lambert Appears, Performs With Jennifer & Michael Orland On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (Early Look)

Adam Lambert appears on Wednesday’s “Jennifer” episode.

Adam Lambert on 10/19/22 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

Wednesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” features a clear “American Idol” theme, as the host welcomes a fellow alum into the studio.

Hudson, who competed on the third season of “Idol,” chats with eighth season finalist Adam Lambert on the broadcast.

In addition to the interview, Lambert joins Hudson and longtime “American Idol” musician Michael Orland to perform “Nessun dogma.”

Filmed in advance, the episode will air Wednesday afternoon. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

For now, enjoy first-look photos from the episode’s taping.

