Madison Beer, Hailey Bieber, Nafessa Williams, Maddie Ziegler, More Spotted At ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration (Special Look)

ELLE held its 29th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Monday night, recognizing some of the entertainment industry’s most prominent women. Honorees at the event included Ariana DeBose, Anne Hathaway, Zoë Kravitz, Issa Rae, Sydney Sweeney, Sigourney Weaver, Olivia Wilde, and Michelle Yeoh.
ELLE partnered with sponsors Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus to hold the event. The iconic publication’s editor-in-chief Nina Garcia oversaw the recognition, with Nick Kroll appearing as the event’s host.
Ariana DeBose, Anne Hathaway, Zoë Kravitz, Issa Rae, Sydney Sweeney, Sigourney Weaver, Olivia Wilde, and Michelle Yeoh were the official honorees, but they were far from the only notable celebrities in attendance. Names like Madison Beer, Hailey Bieber, Nafessa Williams, Maddie Ziegler, Kenzie Ziegler, Olivia Culpo, FINNEAS, Claudia Sulewski, Maude Apatow, and more were present for the celebration in Los Angeles.
The honorees will also appear on separate covers of ELLE’s annual Women In Hollywood issue, which has a November 1 publication date.
Select, publicity-approved red carpet and event photos follow.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Nafessa Williams attends ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Hailey Bieber attends ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Sydney Sweeney attends ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for ELLE)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney attend ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: (L-R) FINNEAS, Claudia Sulewski, and Hailey Bieber attend ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Madison Beer attends ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Olivia Culpo and honoree Sydney Sweeney attend ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for ELLE)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Honoree Sydney Sweeney attends ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for ELLE)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Maude Apatow attends ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Honoree Ariana DeBose attends ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for ELLE)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Mackenzie Ziegler and Maddie Ziegler attend ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: (L-R) FINNEAS and Claudia Sulewski attend ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for ELLE)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Olivia Culpo attends ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for ELLE)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Honorees Sydney Sweeney and Olivia Wilde attend ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Madison Beer attends ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for ELLE)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Hailey Bieber attends ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for ELLE)
