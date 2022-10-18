Madison Beer, Hailey Bieber, Nafessa Williams, Maddie Ziegler, More Spotted At ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration (Special Look)

ELLE held its 29th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Monday night, recognizing some of the entertainment industry’s most prominent women. Honorees at the event included Ariana DeBose, Anne Hathaway, Zoë Kravitz, Issa Rae, Sydney Sweeney, Sigourney Weaver, Olivia Wilde, and Michelle Yeoh.

ELLE partnered with sponsors Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus to hold the event. The iconic publication’s editor-in-chief Nina Garcia oversaw the recognition, with Nick Kroll appearing as the event’s host.

Ariana DeBose, Anne Hathaway, Zoë Kravitz, Issa Rae, Sydney Sweeney, Sigourney Weaver, Olivia Wilde, and Michelle Yeoh were the official honorees, but they were far from the only notable celebrities in attendance. Names like Madison Beer, Hailey Bieber, Nafessa Williams, Maddie Ziegler, Kenzie Ziegler, Olivia Culpo, FINNEAS, Claudia Sulewski, Maude Apatow, and more were present for the celebration in Los Angeles.

The honorees will also appear on separate covers of ELLE’s annual Women In Hollywood issue, which has a November 1 publication date.

Select, publicity-approved red carpet and event photos follow.