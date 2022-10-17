Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor Confirmed For October 24 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Taylor Swift and Meghan Trainor will both be releasing new albums on October 21. Three days later, the Grammy-winning artists will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms that Swift will be appearing as the October 24 episode’s lead interview/segment guest. Swift first broke news of the appearance in her “Midnights Manifest” video.

Trainor will appear for both an interview and musical performance on the broadcast.

The appearances support Swift’s new album “Midnights” and Trainor’s new album “Takin’ It Back.”

“The Tonight Show” is in re-runs this week; the lineup for the encore broadcasts follows.

Monday, October 17: Guests include Blake Shelton, Gigi Hadid and musical guest Blake Shelton. (OAD 9/8/22)

Tuesday, October 18: Guests include Dwayne Johnson, Camila Cabello and musical guest Lil Baby. (OAD 10/12/22)

Wednesday, October 19: Guests include Margot Robbie, Bobby Moynihan and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. (OAD 9/19/22)

Thursday, October 20: Guests include Miles Teller, Idina Menzel and musical guest Babyface ft. Baby Tate. (OAD 9/28/22)

Friday, October 21: Guests include Cameron Diaz, Matt Smith and musical guest Sheryl Crow. (OAD 9/16/22)

Monday, October 24: Guests include Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor and musical guest Meghan Trainor.