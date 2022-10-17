in Music News

Sia’s “Unstoppable” Enjoys 2nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

The Sia song retains its #1 position on Hot AC.

Sia - Unstoppable Live from the Nostalgic For The Present Tour - performance video screenshot | YouTube

Revived due to its inclusion in a Samsung Galaxy Commercial and vast social buzz, Sia’s “Unstoppable” reached #1 on last week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

It retains the throne this week.

The song, which appears on Sia’s early 2016 album “This Is Acting,” earns a second week at #1 thanks to its 6,203 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 222.

Credited with 5,654 spins during the October 9-15 tracking period (+43), Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” holds at #2. OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” rises one spot to #3, as Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” slides a spot to #4. Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” concurrently holds at #5.

