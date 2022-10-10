in Music News

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good,” Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” Tie For Most Added At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

For the third consecutive week, Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” ranks as hot adult contemporary radio’s most added song.

This time, however, it does not have sole claim to the honor. David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” ties for first place on the latest Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Both songs won support from 12 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

A new playlist option for 11 stations, Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” takes third place. Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” follows in fourth place with 9 adds.

Each added by 8 stations, Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” and Alec Benjamin’s “Devil Doesn’t Bargain” tie for fifth.

Three songs follow in a tie for seventh; Rosa Linn’s “SNAP,” Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret,” and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” all landed at 6 new stations.

Ingrid Andress’ “Seeing Someone Else,” which received 5 new pickups, ranks as tenth-most added.

