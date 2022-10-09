Tate McRae’s “Uh Oh,” Beyoncé ‘s “Cuff It,” Pitbull & Play-N-Skillz’s “Party Of A Lifetime” Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

Not one song debuts on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Three songs do, however, make moves just below the chart. Tate McRae’s “uh oh,” Beyoncé’s “Cuff It,” and Pitbull & Play-N-Skillz’s “Party Of A Lifetime” officially earn Top 50 rankings at the format.

Played 765 times during the October 2-8 tracking period (+702), “uh oh” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #43 song. It was #77 last week.

Up thirteen places, “Cuff It” earns #47 with 363 spins (+236).

Credited with 354 spins (+164), “Party Of A Lifetime” rises six places to #48.